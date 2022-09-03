Who's Playing
Northern Iowa @ Air Force
Last Season Records: Air Force 10-3; Northern Iowa 6-6
What to Know
The Air Force Falcons will play against a Division II opponent, the Northern Iowa Panthers, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at Falcon Stadium. The Falcons ended up 10-3 last year and capped things off with a win over the Louisville Cardinals in the First Responder Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado
- TV: Altitude Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.50
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.