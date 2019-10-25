How to watch Air Force vs. Utah State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Air Force vs. Utah State football game
Who's Playing
Air Force (home) vs. Utah State (away)
Current Records: Air Force 5-2-0; Utah State 4-2-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Mountain West battle as Air Force and Utah State will face off at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Air Force. They blew past Hawaii 56-26 last week. QB Mike Schmidt went supernova for the Falcons as he rushed for 120 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. Schmidt didn't help his team much against Fresno State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Schmidt scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their contest three weeks ago, Utah State was happy to find some success last week. They made easy work of Nevada and carried off a 36-10 win. For Utah State, this is just revenge for the 38-37 defeat they suffered against Nevada the last time they faced one another Nov. 19 of 2016.
Air Force is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Falcons to 5-2 and the Aggies to 4-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 27 on the season. But the Aggies come into the game boasting the 18th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at six. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Falcons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Air Force have won three out of their last four games against Utah State.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Utah State 42 vs. Air Force 32
- Nov 25, 2017 - Air Force 38 vs. Utah State 35
- Sep 24, 2016 - Air Force 27 vs. Utah State 20
- Nov 14, 2015 - Air Force 35 vs. Utah State 28
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Thank you for Big 12's spread offense
Alabama and LSU are winning through the air as opposed to traditionally doing so in the trenches
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
SMU survives to remain undefeated
SMU improved to 8-0 with its eyes set on the AAC title and a New Year's Six bowl bid
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game