How to watch Air Force vs. Utah State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Air Force (home) vs. Utah State (away)

Current Records: Air Force 5-2-0; Utah State 4-2-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as Air Force and Utah State will face off at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Air Force. They blew past Hawaii 56-26 last week. QB Mike Schmidt went supernova for the Falcons as he rushed for 120 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. Schmidt didn't help his team much against Fresno State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Schmidt scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Meanwhile, after having lost a blowout in their contest three weeks ago, Utah State was happy to find some success last week. They made easy work of Nevada and carried off a 36-10 win. For Utah State, this is just revenge for the 38-37 defeat they suffered against Nevada the last time they faced one another Nov. 19 of 2016.

Air Force is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Falcons to 5-2 and the Aggies to 4-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons rank first in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 27 on the season. But the Aggies come into the game boasting the 18th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at six. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado

Falcon Stadium -- USAFA, Colorado TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Aggies.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Air Force have won three out of their last four games against Utah State.