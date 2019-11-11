How to watch Akron vs. E. Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Akron vs. Eastern Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Akron (home) vs. E. Michigan (away)
Current Records: Akron 0-9; E. Michigan 4-5
What to Know
The Akron Zips are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.67 points per game. Akron and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid-American battle at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Akron staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.
The Zips suffered a grim 35-6 defeat to the Bowling Green Falcons last week. Akron was down 28-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan has to be hurting after a devastating 43-14 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bulls. No one had a big game offensively for Eastern Michigan, but they got scores from WR Mathew Sexton and QB Mike Glass III. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Sexton's 80-yard TD reception in the first quarter. Sexton ended up with 87 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Zips are worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only two on the season. But Eastern Michigan is stumbling into the matchup with the sixth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 25 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Akron and E. Michigan both have one win in their last two games.
- Nov 10, 2018 - E. Michigan 27 vs. Akron 7
- Oct 10, 2015 - Akron 47 vs. E. Michigan 21
