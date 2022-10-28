Who's Playing

Miami (OH) @ Akron

Current Records: Miami (OH) 3-5; Akron 1-7

What to Know

This Saturday, the Akron Zips are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.25 points per game. Akron and the Miami (OH) RedHawks will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET on Saturday at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. The Zips have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Miami (OH) and are hoping to record their first victory since Oct. 8 of 2016.

Akron was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 33-27 to the Kent State Golden Flashes. WR Alex Adams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught nine passes for one TD and 199 yards. DJ Irons' 80-yard touchdown toss to Adams in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day. Irons finished with two rushing touchdowns, the most he has had all season.

Miami (OH) suffered a bitter defeat last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Western Michigan Broncos. Miami (OH) didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 16-10 to WMU. The RedHawks' only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Brett Gabbert.

The Zips are expected to lose this next one by 8. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The RedHawks are a big 8-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (OH) have won five out of their last seven games against Akron.