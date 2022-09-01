Who's Playing

Saint Francis U @ Akron

Last Season Records: Akron 2-10; Saint Francis U 5-6

What to Know

The Akron Zips will play against a Division II opponent, the Saint Francis U Red Flash, in an early-season tune-up Thursday at 6 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, the Zips have set their aspirations higher this season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.