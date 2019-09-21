How to watch Akron vs. Troy: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Akron (home) vs. Troy (away)

Current Records: Akron 0-3-0; Troy 1-1-0

What to Know

Troy have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Akron at 3 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Troy is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

If the Trojans were feeling good off their 43-14 takedown of Campbell three weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Last week, the Trojans were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against So. Miss 47-42. Troy was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as So. Miss apparently hadn't forgotten their loss the last time these teams played, back in Sept. of 2016.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Akron, and their contest last week only extended their streak of losses to three. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 45-24 walloping at C. Michigan's hands. Akron was down by 30-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

These two teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trojans enter the game with 393 passing yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. Less enviably, Akron is second worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 48.30 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Akron.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Trojans are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Zips.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.