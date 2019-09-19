How to watch Akron vs. Troy: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Akron (home) vs. Troy (away)

Current Records: Akron 0-3-0; Troy 1-1-0

What to Know

Troy have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Akron at 3 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Troy is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

After a dominant win in their matchup three weeks ago, the Trojans were humbled last week. The Trojans didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 42-47 to So. Miss.

Meanwhile, Akron was the 17-10 winner over C. Michigan when they last met Oct. of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Akron suffered a grim 24-45 defeat to C. Michigan. Akron's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Troy comes into the game boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the league at 393. Less enviably, Akron is second worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 48.30 on average. So the Akron squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium, Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium, Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Zips.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.