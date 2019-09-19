How to watch Akron vs. Troy: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Akron vs. Troy football game
Who's Playing
Akron (home) vs. Troy (away)
Current Records: Akron 0-3-0; Troy 1-1-0
What to Know
Troy have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Akron at 3 p.m. ET at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Troy is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
After a dominant win in their matchup three weeks ago, the Trojans were humbled last week. The Trojans didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 42-47 to So. Miss.
Meanwhile, Akron was the 17-10 winner over C. Michigan when they last met Oct. of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Akron suffered a grim 24-45 defeat to C. Michigan. Akron's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.
The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Troy comes into the game boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the league at 393. Less enviably, Akron is second worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 48.30 on average. So the Akron squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium, Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Zips.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Troy won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 23, 2017 - Troy 22 vs. Akron 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Saban: Top Alabama signee 'quit'
This has been a bizarre saga in Tuscaloosa that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon
-
Notre Dame in must-win situation vs. UGA
The Fighting Irish will get a big boost if they top the Bulldogs on Saturday night in Athens
-
Week 4 college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 4
-
Six Pack: Michigan-Wisky a close call
Trust the Process in Week 4 as we try to right the ship after a horrid first three weeks
-
USC vs. Utah odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
FIU vs. Louisiana Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated FIU vs. Louisiana Tech 10,000 times