Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Akron

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos and the Akron Zips are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. While WMU was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 0-12 season, Akron is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Broncos were 13th best in the nation (top 10%) in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 35. Less enviably, Akron ranked worst in the nation with respect to overall offensive touchdowns last year, where the squad accrued only 14. The good news for Akron, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Akron and Western Michigan both have one win in their last two games.