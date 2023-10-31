Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Kent State 1-7, Akron 1-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN University

What to Know

Kent State and Akron are an even 4-4 against one another since November of 2015, but not for long. After both having extra time off, the two teams will dust off their jerseys to challenge one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 1st at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for Kent State and six for Akron.

Kent State scored first but ultimately less than Buffalo in their contest last Saturday. The matchup between the pair wasn't particularly close, with the Golden Flashes falling 24-6.

Meanwhile, it's going to take some time for Akron to recover from the 41-14 bruising that Bowling Green dished out last Saturday. Akron was down 34-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Nobody from Akron had a standout game, but they got scores from Lorenzo Lingard and Drake Anderson.

Kent State's loss dropped their record down to 1-7. As for Akron, their loss was their sixth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 1-7.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Wednesday, the game is expected to be close, with Akron going off as just a 3-point favorite. Bettors picking Kent State against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Kent State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Akron when the teams last played back in October of 2022, but they still walked away with a 33-27 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kent State since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Akron is a 3-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 39 points.

Series History

Akron and Kent State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.