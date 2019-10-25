How to watch Alabama vs. Arkansas: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 1 Alabama (home) vs. Arkansas (away)

Current Records: Alabama 7-0-0; Arkansas 2-5-0

What to Know

Alabama is 4-0 against Arkansas since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Alabama and Arkansas will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide are cruising in on a seven-game winning streak while Arkansas is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Alabama. They blew past Tennessee 35-13 last week. No one put up better numbers for Alabama than RB Najee Harris, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 105 yards and two TDs on 21 carries.

The Razorbacks were out to avenge their 34-3 defeat to Auburn from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Razorbacks were dealt a punishing 51-10 loss at the hands of Auburn. The Razorbacks haven't found any success against the Tigers since Oct. 24 of 2015, this defeat making it four in a row.

The Crimson Tide are the favorite in this one, with an expected 31.5-point (!) margin of victory. Their home stadium has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.

Alabama's victory lifted them to 7-0 while Arkansas' loss dropped them down to 2-5. We'll find out if the Crimson Tide can add another positive mark to their record or if Arkansas can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Alabama's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Alabama have won all of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last five years.