How to watch Alabama vs. New Mexico St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 2 Alabama (home) vs. New Mexico St. (away)

Current Records: Alabama 1-0-0; New Mexico St. 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Alabama 13-1-0; New Mexico St. 3-9-0;

What to Know

Alabama will take on New Mexico State at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Alabama has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Last Saturday, the Crimson Tide turned the game against Duke into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 516 yards to 196. Alabama was fully in charge, breezing past Duke 42-3. QB Tua Tagovailoa did work as he passed for 336 yards and 4 touchdowns.

New Mexico State kicked off 2019 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They took a serious blow against Washington State, falling 7-58.

Alabama's victory lifted them to 1-0 while New Mexico State's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Alabama was the best in the nation in overall touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 85. Less enviably, the Aggies ranked sixth worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards per game last season, where the squad accrued only 105.3 on average. So...the New Mexico State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 55.5 point favorite against the Aggies.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Crimson Tide, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 54 point favorite.

Over/Under: 65

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.