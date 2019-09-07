How to watch Alabama vs. New Mexico St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Alabama vs. New Mexico State football game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Alabama (home) vs. New Mexico St. (away)
Current Records: Alabama 1-0-0; New Mexico St. 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Alabama 13-1-0; New Mexico St. 3-9-0;
What to Know
Alabama will take on New Mexico State at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Alabama has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Last Saturday, the Crimson Tide turned the game against Duke into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 516 yards to 196. Alabama was fully in charge, breezing past Duke 42-3. QB Tua Tagovailoa did work as he passed for 336 yards and 4 touchdowns.
New Mexico State kicked off 2019 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. They took a serious blow against Washington State, falling 7-58.
Alabama's victory lifted them to 1-0 while New Mexico State's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Alabama was the best in the nation in overall touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 85. Less enviably, the Aggies ranked sixth worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards per game last season, where the squad accrued only 105.3 on average. So...the New Mexico State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Crimson Tide are a big 55.5 point favorite against the Aggies.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Crimson Tide, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 54 point favorite.
Over/Under: 65
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Auburn vs. Tulane pick, live stream
The Tigers are hoping to keep the momentum going after a big Week 1 win
-
Tennessee vs. BYU prediction, pick
The Volunteers and Cougars are both coming off opening-weekend losses
-
Ohio St. vs Cincinnati odds, picks, sims
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of the Buckeyes.
-
Clemson vs. Texas A&M pick, live stream
The Tigers and Aggies will play in one of the most anticipated nonconference games of 2019
-
LSU vs Texas prediction, pick
The Tigers head to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns in the biggest game of Week 2
-
Stanford at USC pick, live stream
An early-season Pac-12 showdown will be the perfect nightcap for Week 2