How to watch Alabama vs. Western Carolina: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 5 Alabama (home) vs. Western Carolina (away)

Current Records: Alabama 9-1; Western Carolina 3-8

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be playing in front of their home fans against the Western Carolina Catamounts at noon ET on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Bama has a defense that allows only 17.5 points per game, so Western Carolina's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Crimson Tide ran circles around the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week, and the extra yardage (507 yards vs. 262 yards) paid off. Bama blew past MSU 38-7. RB Najee Harris had a stellar game for Bama as he rushed for 88 yards and three TDs on 17 carries.

Western Carolina lost to the Samford Bulldogs by a decisive 31-13 margin.

The Crimson Tide are the favorite in this one, with an expected 58.5-point (!) margin of victory. Their home turf has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.

Alabama's victory lifted them to 9-1 while Western Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 3-8. We'll see if the Crimson Tide can repeat their recent success or if the Catamounts bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 58.5-point favorite against the Catamounts.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 58.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.