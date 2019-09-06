How to watch App. St. vs. Charlotte: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Appalachian State vs. Charlotte football game
Who's Playing
App. St. (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: App. St. 1-0-0; Charlotte 1-0-0
Last Season Records: App. St. 11-2-0; Charlotte 5-7-0;
What to Know
App. State has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Charlotte at Kidd Brewer Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, App. State and Charlotte will really light up the scoreboard.
The Mountaineers were fully in charge last week, breezing past ETSU 42-7. QB Zac Thomas did work as he passed for 150 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the 49ers gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They took their game against Gardner-Webb by a conclusive 49-28 score. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on the 49ers.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. A pair of last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Mountaineers were the best in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only eight. As for the 49ers, they ranked 10th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 105.70 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $62.36
Odds
The Mountaineers are a big 21.5 point favorite against the 49ers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 21 point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
App. St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Charlotte 9 vs. App. St. 45
