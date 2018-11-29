How to watch App. St. vs. Louisiana: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (home) vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (away)

Current records: App. St. 9-2; Louisiana 7-5

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Louisiana will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge App. St. on the road at noon. Louisiana will be looking to avenge the 17-27 loss they took the last time these two teams played.

The struggle was real when Louisiana and UL-Monroe clashed last Saturday, but Louisiana ultimately edged out the opposition 31-28. Winning may never get old, but Louisiana sure is getting used to it with three in a row now.

Meanwhile, App. St. were able to grind out a solid victory over Troy, winning 21-10.

Their wins bumped Louisiana to 7-5 and App. St. to 9-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Louisiana and App. St. clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Mountaineers are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns.

This season, App. St. is 6-2-2 against the spread. As for Louisiana, they are 6-4-1 against the spread

Series History

App. St. has won all of the games they've played against Louisiana in the last 4 years.