How to watch App. St. vs. Louisiana: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Appalachian State vs. Louisiana football game
Who's Playing
Appalachian State Mountaineers (home) vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (away)
Current records: App. St. 9-2; Louisiana 7-5
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Louisiana will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge App. St. on the road at noon. Louisiana will be looking to avenge the 17-27 loss they took the last time these two teams played.
The struggle was real when Louisiana and UL-Monroe clashed last Saturday, but Louisiana ultimately edged out the opposition 31-28. Winning may never get old, but Louisiana sure is getting used to it with three in a row now.
Meanwhile, App. St. were able to grind out a solid victory over Troy, winning 21-10.
Their wins bumped Louisiana to 7-5 and App. St. to 9-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Louisiana and App. St. clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Mountaineers are a big 17.5 point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns.
This season, App. St. is 6-2-2 against the spread. As for Louisiana, they are 6-4-1 against the spread
Series History
App. St. has won all of the games they've played against Louisiana in the last 4 years.
- 2018 - Appalachian State Mountaineers 27 vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 17
- 2017 - Appalachian State Mountaineers 63 vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 14
- 2016 - Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 0 vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers 24
- 2015 - Appalachian State Mountaineers 28 vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Brown's return to UNC latest in a trend
Brown, 67, is following the path previously laid out by Bill Snyder looking to rejuvenate his...
-
The Six Pack for Championship Week
Trust The Process through Championship Weekend
-
HS threatened over Brohm's decision
Brohm is a Louisville native who played and coached in the city
-
Jeff Brohm spurns Louisville for Purdue
Brohm has coached the Boilermakers for the last two seasons
-
2018 coaching carousel tracker, grades
We are spending the first part of the offseason breaking down the entire 2018-19 college football...
-
Best Championship Week odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Championship Week college football game...