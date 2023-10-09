Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ App. State Mountaineers

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 2-3, App. State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, App. State is heading back home. The App. State Mountaineers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Coastal Carolina took a loss in their last match and are no doubt out to reverse App. State's good fortune.

Even though UL Monroe scored an imposing 40 points two Saturdays ago, App. State still came out on top. App. State slipped by UL Monroe 41-40. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge in the first quarter to overcome a 14-0 deficit.

App. State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Christan Horn, who picked up 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Joey Aguilar, who threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns. That's the first time this season that Aguilar threw for 300 or more yards. App. State also relied on Michael Hughes, whose 54-yard boot in the fourth quarter wound up being the difference in the game.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina might have drawn first blood against Georgia Southern two Saturdays ago, but it was Georgia Southern who got the last laugh. Coastal Carolina took a 38-28 hit to the loss column at the hands of Georgia Southern. That means Coastal Carolina has now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Despite the defeat, Coastal Carolina had strong showings from Braydon Bennett, who rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries, and Sam Pinckney, who picked up 132 receiving yards and a touchdown. Grayson McCall had a good game as well, finishing with 299 passing yards and two touchdowns in total.

App. State's dropped them down to 3-2, while Coastal Carolina's defeat two Saturdays ago was their fifth straight on the road, dropping their overall record down to 2-3.

Looking ahead, App. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points.

We should be in store for an exciting game Tuesday as both both teams have no problem gaining yardage. The Mountaineers haven't faced much difficulty moving down the field this season, having averaged 461.2 total yards per game. However, it's not like the Chanticleers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 425.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

App. State is a solid 6-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 63 points.

Series History

App. State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Coastal Carolina.