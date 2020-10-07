Who's Playing

No. 23 Louisiana @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Louisiana 3-0; Appalachian State 2-1

What to Know

The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 7-0 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. Appalachian State and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers won both of their matches against Louisiana last season (17-7 and 45-38) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

When you finish with 233 more yards than your opponent like Appalachian State did two weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 52-21 margin over the Campbell Fighting Camels. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Appalachian State had established a 38-13 advantage. RB Daetrich Harrington had a dynamite game for Appalachian State; he rushed for four TDs and 211 yards on 32 carries. Harrington had some trouble finding his footing against the Marshall Thundering Herd three weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Ragin' Cajuns sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 20-18 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles two weeks ago. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Georgia Southern made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. No one had a standout game offensively for Louisiana, but they got scores from RB Trey Ragas and WR Errol Rogers Jr..

Appalachian State is now 2-1 while Louisiana sits at 3-0. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mountaineers come into the game boasting the fourth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at one. The Ragin' Cajuns are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with only two passing touchdowns allowed, good for 13th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Appalachian State have won all of the games they've played against Louisiana in the last six years.