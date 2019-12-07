How to watch Appalachian State vs. Louisiana: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Appalachian State vs. Louisiana football game
Who's Playing
No. 21 Appalachian State (home) vs. Louisiana (away)
Current Records: Appalachian State 11-1; Louisiana 10-2
What to Know
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Louisiana and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Louisiana skips in on six wins and Appalachian State on four.
The Ragin' Cajuns can thank their lucky stars for their victory over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks last week. The final score was a hard-fought 31-30.
A well-balanced attack led Appalachian State over the Troy Trojans every single quarter on their way to victory. Appalachian State was fully in charge, breezing past Troy 48-13. QB Zac Thomas had a stellar game for the Mountaineers as he passed for 326 yards and four TDs on 34 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Thomas this season.
Their wins bumped the Ragin' Cajuns to 10-2 and the Mountaineers to 11-1. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ragin' Cajuns enter the matchup with 40 rushing touchdowns, good for third best in the nation. Appalachian State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank ninth in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 57 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.99
Odds
The Mountaineers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Ragin' Cajuns.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 58
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Appalachian State have won all of the games they've played against Louisiana in the last five years.
- Oct 09, 2019 - Appalachian State 17 vs. Louisiana 7
- Dec 01, 2018 - Appalachian State 30 vs. Louisiana 19
- Oct 20, 2018 - Appalachian State 27 vs. Louisiana 17
- Dec 02, 2017 - Appalachian State 63 vs. Louisiana 14
- Oct 12, 2016 - Appalachian State 24 vs. Louisiana 0
- Nov 28, 2015 - Appalachian State 28 vs. Louisiana 7
-
