Who's Playing

No. 20 Louisiana @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Louisiana 8-1; Appalachian State 7-2

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns lost both of their matches to the Appalachian State Mountaineers last season on scores of 7-17 and 38-45, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Louisiana is on the road again on Friday and plays against Appalachian State at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Ragin' Cajuns strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35 points per game.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Louisiana on Saturday. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 70-20 victory over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. That 50-point margin sets a new team best for Louisiana on the season. Their QB Levi Lewis was on fire, passing for three TDs and 147 yards on 25 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 55 yards.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State turned the game against the Troy Trojans into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 554 yards to 231. The Mountaineers steamrolled past Troy 47-10 at home. That looming 37-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Appalachian State yet this year. Appalachian State QB Zac Thomas was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 279 yards on 29 attempts.

Their wins bumped Louisiana to 8-1 and Appalachian State to 7-2. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Appalachian State have won all of the games they've played against Louisiana in the last six years.