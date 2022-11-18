Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Appalachian State

Current Records: Old Dominion 3-7; Appalachian State 5-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Appalachian State Mountaineers are heading back home. The Mountaineers and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Appalachian State came within a touchdown against the Marshall Thundering Herd last week, but they wound up with a 28-21 loss. No one had a standout game offensively for Appalachian State, but they got scores from TE Henry Pearson and RB Daetrich Harrington.

Meanwhile, a win for Old Dominion just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 37-3 loss to the James Madison Dukes. Old Dominion was down 30-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Hayden Wolff had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 112 yards passing.

Appalachian State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 16-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-6 against the spread when favored.

The Mountaineers are now 5-5 while the Monarchs sit at 3-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Appalachian State enters the matchup with 26 passing touchdowns, good for 14th best in the nation. But Old Dominion ranks 24th in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 12 on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina

Kidd Brewer Stadium -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 16-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Appalachian State have won both of the games they've played against Old Dominion in the last eight years.