How to watch Arizona St. vs. Oregon St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Arizona State vs. Oregon State football game
Who's Playing
Arizona State Sun Devils (home) vs. Oregon State Beavers (away)
Current records: Arizona St. 2-2; Oregon St. 1-3
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arizona St. On Saturday they take on Oregon St. at 10:00 p.m. Given that they both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this weekend.
Arizona St. came within a touchdown against Washington last Saturday but wound up with a 7-point loss. Arizona St. got a solid performance out of Eno Benjamin, who rushed for 104 yards and 1 touchdown; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Oregon St. found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 35-14 punch to the gut against Arizona. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Oregon St.
Arizona St. had enough points to win and then some against Oregon St. the last time the two teams met, taking their match 40-24. Will Arizona St. repeat their success, or does Oregon St. have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Arizona
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Sun Devils are a big 22 point favorite against the Beavers.
This season, Arizona St. is 3-1-0 against the spread. As for Oregon St., they are 1-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Arizona St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Oregon State Beavers 24 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 40
