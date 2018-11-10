How to watch Arizona St. vs. UCLA: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils (home) vs. UCLA Bruins (away)

Current records: Arizona St. 5-4; UCLA 2-7

What to Know

UCLA are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 33.56 points per game before their next contest. They will challenge Arizona St. on the road at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. If the matchup is anything like the 37-44 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

UCLA have to be aching after a bruising 21-42 defeat to Oregon last Saturday. This makes it the second defeat in a row for UCLA.

Meanwhile, Arizona St. ran circles around Utah, and the extra yardage (551 yards vs. 325 yards) paid off. Arizona St. captured a comfortable 38-20 win over Utah. 38 seems to be a good number for Arizona St. as the team scooped up a victory with the same point total in their game two weeks ago against USC.

Arizona St.'s win lifted them to 5-4 while UCLA's loss dropped them down to 2-7. Arizona St. caused 5 turnovers against Utah, so UCLA will need to take especially good care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday at 3:00 PM ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.03

Prediction

The Sun Devils are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Bruins.

This season, Arizona St. are 6-3-0 against the spread. As for UCLA, they are 3-6-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 12.5 point favorite.

Series History

Arizona St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against UCLA.