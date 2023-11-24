Who's Playing

No. 17 Arizona Wildcats @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Arizona 8-3, Arizona State 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona

Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Arizona State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Mountain America Stadium.

Arizona State gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: Arizona State lost to Oregon, and Arizona State lost bad. The score wound up at 49-13.

Meanwhile, Arizona entered their tilt with Utah with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. Everything went Arizona's way against Utah on Saturday as Arizona made off with a 42-18 win. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to Arizona, they are are in good company: they have won four games by 21 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tetairoa McMillan, who picked up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 21 yards and a touchdown while completing 100% of his passes. Another player making a difference was Noah Fifita, who threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns while completing 73.3% of his passes.

Arizona State's defeat dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Arizona, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-3.

Arizona State couldn't quite finish off Arizona in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 and fell 38-35. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Arizona's Michael Wiley, who rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns on only 12 carries. Now that Arizona State knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Arizona is a big 11-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 50 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Arizona.