Who's Playing

No. 6 Oregon Ducks @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Oregon 9-1, Arizona State 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona

Mountain America Stadium -- Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX

What to Know

Oregon will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Oregon Ducks and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Mountain America Stadium. Arizona State does have the home-field advantage, but Oregon is expected to win by 24.5 points.

Oregon had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 29 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with a 36-27 victory over USC.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Bo Nix and Caleb Williams. Nix had a great game and threw for 412 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74.2% of his passes. Meanwhile, Williams did his best for the losing side, throwing for 291 yards and a touchdown, while also punching in a rushing scores.

Meanwhile, Arizona State was able to grind out a solid victory over UCLA on Saturday, taking the game 17-7. The win was just what Arizona State needed coming off of a 55-3 loss in their prior contest.

Arizona State relied on the efforts of Elijhah Badger, who picked up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Cam Skattebo, who rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon's win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 47.9 points per game. As for Arizona State, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 3-7.

Odds

Oregon is a big 24.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ducks, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Series History

Oregon has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Arizona State.

Nov 23, 2019 - Arizona State 31 vs. Oregon 28

Nov 17, 2018 - Oregon 31 vs. Arizona State 29

Sep 23, 2017 - Arizona State 37 vs. Oregon 35

Oct 29, 2016 - Oregon 54 vs. Arizona State 35

Oct 29, 2015 - Oregon 61 vs. Arizona State 55

Injury Report for Arizona State

Ben Coleman: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Drew Pyne: questionable (Leg)

Xavier Guillory: out (Undisclosed)

Xavion Alford: Out for the Season (Not Injury Related)

Prince Dorbah: out (Arm)

Bram Walden: out (Undisclosed)

Isaia Glass: Out for the Season (Redshirt)

Emmit Bohle: Out for the Season (Leg)

Max Iheanachor: out (Undisclosed)

Jaden Rashada: out (Leg)

Injury Report for Oregon