How to watch Arizona State vs. Colorado: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Arizona State vs. Colorado football game
Who's Playing
No. 24 Arizona State (home) vs. Colorado (away)
Current Records: Arizona State 3-0-0; Colorado 2-1-0
What to Know
Colorado have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Arizona State at 10 p.m. ET at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Colorado now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It was a hard-fought contest, but the Buffaloes had to settle for a 23-30 defeat against Air Force last week. Colorado's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Laviska Shenault Jr., who caught 8 passes for 124 yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. Shenault Jr. didn't help his team much against Nebraska two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Arizona State brought a two-game winning streak into their matchup against Michigan State last week; they left with a three-game streak. The Sun Devils skirted past Michigan State 10-7. That result was just more of the same for Arizona State, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 8 of last year).
Arizona State's win lifted them to 3-0 while Colorado's loss dropped them down to 2-1. Arizona State has yet to throw a single interception. But the Buffaloes enter the game having picked the ball four times, good for eighth in the the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Sun Devils are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Buffaloes.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Arizona State and Colorado both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Colorado 28 vs. Arizona State 21
- Nov 04, 2017 - Arizona State 41 vs. Colorado 30
- Oct 15, 2016 - Colorado 40 vs. Arizona State 16
- Oct 10, 2015 - Arizona State 48 vs. Colorado 23
