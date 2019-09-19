How to watch Arizona State vs. Colorado: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 24 Arizona State (home) vs. Colorado (away)

Current Records: Arizona State 3-0-0; Colorado 2-1-0

What to Know

Colorado have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Arizona State at 10 p.m. ET at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Colorado now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Buffaloes had to settle for a 23-30 defeat against Air Force last week. Colorado's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Laviska Shenault Jr., who caught 8 passes for 124 yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. Shenault Jr. didn't help his team much against Nebraska two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Arizona State brought a two-game winning streak into their matchup against Michigan State last week; they left with a three-game streak. The Sun Devils skirted past Michigan State 10-7. That result was just more of the same for Arizona State, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 8 of last year).

Arizona State's win lifted them to 3-0 while Colorado's loss dropped them down to 2-1. Arizona State has yet to throw a single interception. But the Buffaloes enter the game having picked the ball four times, good for eighth in the the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field, Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Buffaloes.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Arizona State and Colorado both have two wins in their last four games.