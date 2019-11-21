How to watch Arizona State vs. Oregon: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Arizona State (home) vs. No. 6 Oregon (away)

Current Records: Arizona State 5-5; Oregon 9-1

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Oregon and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Oregon is cruising in on a nine-game winning streak while ASU is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Ducks. They put the hurt on the Arizona Wildcats with a sharp 34-6 win. Oregon QB Justin Herbert was slinging it as he passed for 333 yards and four TDs on 28 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Herbert's 73-yard TD bomb to WR Johnny Johnson III in the first quarter.

Oregon's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the QB and embarrassed Arizona's offensive line for a total of six sacks for a loss of 24 yards. Leading the way was DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, ASU had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it last week as the squad lost 35-34 to the Oregon State Beavers. WR Brandon Aiyuk put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught ten passes for 173 yards and one TD.

Oregon's victory lifted them to 9-1 while Arizona State's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: ASU rank 12th in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only four on the season. But the Ducks enter the game having picked the ball off 17 times, good for first in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Oregon have won three out of their last four games against Arizona State.