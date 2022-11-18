Who's Playing

No. 23 Oregon State @ Arizona State

Current Records: Oregon State 7-3; Arizona State 3-7

What to Know

A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Oregon State Beavers and the Arizona State Sun Devils at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Oregon State should still be riding high after a big win, while ASU will be looking to right the ship.

Everything went the Beavers' way against the California Golden Bears last week as they made off with a 38-10 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oregon State had established a 31-7 advantage. Oregon State QB Ben Gulbranson was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 127 yards on 23 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, ASU came up short against the Washington State Cougars last week, falling 28-18. ASU was down 28-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Arizona State's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Xazavian Valladay, who rushed for one TD and 134 yards on 21 carries.

The Beavers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Oregon State is now 7-3 while the Sun Devils sit at a mirror-image 3-7. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oregon State enters the matchup with only nine passing touchdowns allowed, good for eighth best in the nation. ASU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 31st in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only 13 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Beavers are a big 8-point favorite against the Sun Devils, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arizona State have won three out of their last five games against Oregon State.