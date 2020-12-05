Who's Playing

UCLA @ Arizona State

Current Records: UCLA 2-2; Arizona State 0-1

What to Know

The UCLA Bruins and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 10:30 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. UCLA will be strutting in after a victory while ASU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Bruins strolled past the Arizona Wildcats with points to spare last week, taking the game 27-10. The team accrued 20 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. WR Demetric Felton had a stellar game for UCLA as he rushed for one TD and 206 yards on 32 carries.

Meanwhile, ASU scored first but ultimately less than the USC Trojans in their contest four weeks ago. ASU had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 28-27 to USC. Despite the loss, the Sun Devils got a solid performance out of QB Jayden Daniels, who passed for one TD and 134 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 111 yards on the ground. Daniels' 55-yard touchdown toss to RB Rachaad White in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

ASU's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. LB Merlin Robertson picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

UCLA is expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

UCLA's victory brought them up to 2-2 while ASU's loss pulled them down to 0-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bruins come into the matchup boasting the ninth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at four. Less enviably, the Sun Devils are stumbling into the contest with the second most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 556 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Sun Devils are a 3-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Arizona State have won three out of their last five games against UCLA.