How to watch Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 18 Arizona State (home) vs. Washington State (away)

Current Records: Arizona State 4-1-0; Washington State 3-2-0

What to Know

Washington State won both of their matches against Arizona State last season (38-24 and 37-32) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Washington State's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Arizona State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field on Saturday. The Cougars are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

The Cougars have to be hurting after a devastating 38-13 defeat at the hands of Utah two weeks ago. QB Anthony Gordon wasn't much of a difference maker for the Cougars; despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 5.14 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Arizona State and California, but Arizona State stepped up in the second half. Arizona State took their game against California 24-17. Since the Sun Devils won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving California's future revenge.

Arizona State's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Washington State's loss dropped them down to 3-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Sun Devils are stumbling into the contest with the 18th fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Sun Devils, Washington State enters the game with 24 passing touchdowns, good for best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona

Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 59

Series History

Washington State have won both of the games they've played against Arizona State in the last five years.