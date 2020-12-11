Who's Playing
Arizona State @ Arizona
Current Records: Arizona State 0-2; Arizona 0-4
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils are 4-1 against the Arizona Wildcats since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Sun Devils and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
ASU came within a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins this past Saturday, but they wound up with a 25-18 loss. Despite the loss, ASU got a solid performance out of RB DeaMonte Trayanum, who picked up 108 yards on the ground on 15 carries.
Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes this past Saturday, falling 24-13. Arizona's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Michael Wiley, who picked up 126 yards on the ground on nine carries, and RB Gary Brightwell, who rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 20 carries. Brightwell's performance made up for a slower matchup against UCLA two weeks ago.
The losses put the Sun Devils at 0-2 and the Wildcats at 0-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: ASU enters the game with only three passing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the nation. Less enviably, Arizona is third worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 273.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arizona State have won four out of their last five games against Arizona.
- Nov 30, 2019 - Arizona State 24 vs. Arizona 14
- Nov 24, 2018 - Arizona State 41 vs. Arizona 40
- Nov 25, 2017 - Arizona State 42 vs. Arizona 30
- Nov 25, 2016 - Arizona 56 vs. Arizona State 35
- Nov 21, 2015 - Arizona State 52 vs. Arizona 37