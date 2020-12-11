Who's Playing

Arizona State @ Arizona

Current Records: Arizona State 0-2; Arizona 0-4

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 4-1 against the Arizona Wildcats since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Sun Devils and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

ASU came within a touchdown against the UCLA Bruins this past Saturday, but they wound up with a 25-18 loss. Despite the loss, ASU got a solid performance out of RB DeaMonte Trayanum, who picked up 108 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Arizona came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes this past Saturday, falling 24-13. Arizona's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Michael Wiley, who picked up 126 yards on the ground on nine carries, and RB Gary Brightwell, who rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 20 carries. Brightwell's performance made up for a slower matchup against UCLA two weeks ago.

The losses put the Sun Devils at 0-2 and the Wildcats at 0-4. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: ASU enters the game with only three passing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the nation. Less enviably, Arizona is third worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 273.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona State have won four out of their last five games against Arizona.