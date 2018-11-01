How to watch Arizona vs. Colorado: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAF game
How to watch Arizona vs. Colorado football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Wildcats (home) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (away)
Current records: Arizona 4-5; Colorado 5-3
What to Know
Colorado will challenge Arizona on the road at 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Colorado now faces the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Things haven't been easy for Colorado, and their game last week only extended their streak of losses to three. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 41-34 defeat against Oregon St. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Colorado was the far and away favorite.
As for Arizona, they had a rough outing against UCLA two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Arizona made easy work of Oregon and carried off a 44-15 victory. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Arizona had established a 37-8 advantage.
Arizona's win lifted them to 4-5 while Colorado's loss dropped them down to 5-3. In their win, Arizona relied heavily on J.J. Taylor, who rushed for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns on 30 carries. Colorado will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Wildcats are a solid 3 point favorite against the Buffaloes.
This season, Arizona is 4-3-1 against the spread. As for Colorado, they are 5-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Arizona has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Colorado.
- 2017 - Colorado Buffaloes 42 vs. Arizona Wildcats 45
- 2016 - Arizona Wildcats 24 vs. Colorado Buffaloes 49
- 2015 - Colorado Buffaloes 31 vs. Arizona Wildcats 38
