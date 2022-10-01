Who's Playing
Colorado @ Arizona
Current Records: Colorado 0-4; Arizona 2-2
What to Know
The Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Arizona Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Colorado suffered a grim 45-17 defeat to the UCLA Bruins last week. The Buffaloes were down 38-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Owen McCown had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once.
Meanwhile, Arizona lost to the California Golden Bears on the road by a decisive 49-31 margin. A silver lining for Arizona was the play of WR Jacob Cowing, who caught seven passes for one TD and 133 yards.
Colorado is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-3 ATS when expected to lose.
Colorado is now 0-4 while the Wildcats sit at 2-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Buffaloes enter the game with only 144.5 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation. But Arizona ranks 22nd in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 301.3 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Buffaloes, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Arizona have won four out of their last seven games against Colorado.
- Oct 16, 2021 - Colorado 34 vs. Arizona 0
- Dec 05, 2020 - Colorado 24 vs. Arizona 13
- Oct 05, 2019 - Arizona 35 vs. Colorado 30
- Nov 02, 2018 - Arizona 42 vs. Colorado 34
- Oct 07, 2017 - Arizona 45 vs. Colorado 42
- Nov 12, 2016 - Colorado 49 vs. Arizona 24
- Oct 17, 2015 - Arizona 38 vs. Colorado 31