Who's Playing

Colorado @ Arizona

Current Records: Colorado 3-0; Arizona 0-3

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats are 4-1 against the Colorado Buffaloes since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Wildcats and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. Colorado will be strutting in after a victory while Arizona will be stumbling in from a loss.

Arizona might have drawn first blood against the UCLA Bruins last week, but it was UCLA who got the last laugh. Arizona lost to the Bruins on the road by a decisive 27-10 margin. One thing holding Arizona back was the mediocre play of QB Will Plummer, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 48.57%.

Meanwhile, Colorado netted a 20-10 win over the San Diego State Aztecs last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Colorado, but QB Sam Noyer led the way with two touchdowns.

Arizona is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Wildcats against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Arizona is now 0-3 while Colorado sits at a mirror-image 3-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Arizona comes into the matchup boasting the ninth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at four. As for the Buffaloes, they enter the contest with only nine touchdowns allowed, good for 13th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Buffaloes as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona have won four out of their last five games against Colorado.