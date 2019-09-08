How to watch Arizona vs. N. Arizona: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. N. Arizona (away)

Current Records: Arizona 0-1-0; N. Arizona 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Arizona 5-7-0; N. Arizona 4-6-0;

What to Know

Arizona has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will be playing in front of their home fans against N. Arizona at 10:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. N. Arizona will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

The last time they met, Arizona was the 47-28 winner over Hawaii. This time around? They had no such luck. It was a hard-fought game, but Arizona had to settle for a 38-45 defeat against Hawaii two weeks ago. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Arizona was the far and away favorite.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Missouri State, winning 37-23. Missouri State can consider this payback for the 8-40 loss they dealt the Lumberjacks the last time the teams encountered one another.

This next matchup looks promising for the Wildcats, who are favored by a full 28.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread next month might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Wildcats simply couldn't be stopped when the teams met two seasons ago, as they easily beat the Lumberjacks 62-24. Will Arizona repeat their success, or does the Lumberjacks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:45 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona

Arizona Stadium, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 28.5 point favorite against the Lumberjacks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

Arizona have won both of the games they've played against N. Arizona in the last five years.

Sep 02, 2017 - Arizona 62 vs. N. Arizona 24

Sep 19, 2015 - Arizona 77 vs. N. Arizona 13

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 87 degrees.