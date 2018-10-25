How to watch Arizona vs. Oregon: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats (home) vs. Oregon Ducks (away)

Current records: Arizona 3-5; Oregon 5-2

What to Know

Oregon will challenge Arizona on the road at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Oregon doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.

Oregon came up short against Washington St. last Saturday, falling 34-20. Oregon's loss came about despite a quality game from Justin Herbert, who accumulated 270 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD.

Meanwhile, it's always hard to lose, and it's even harder to lose by a single point. Just ask Arizona, the unfortunate recipient of a 31-30 defeat at the hands of UCLA. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Arizona.

Oregon didn't have too much trouble with Arizona the last time the two teams met as they won 48-28. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oregon since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday at 10:30 PM ET Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona

Arizona Stadium, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Ducks are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Arizona is 3-3-1 against the spread. As for Oregon, they are 2-3-1 against the spread

Series History

Oregon won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.