How to watch Arizona vs. Oregon: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Arizona vs. Oregon football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Wildcats (home) vs. Oregon Ducks (away)
Current records: Arizona 3-5; Oregon 5-2
What to Know
Oregon will challenge Arizona on the road at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Oregon doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.
Oregon came up short against Washington St. last Saturday, falling 34-20. Oregon's loss came about despite a quality game from Justin Herbert, who accumulated 270 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD.
Meanwhile, it's always hard to lose, and it's even harder to lose by a single point. Just ask Arizona, the unfortunate recipient of a 31-30 defeat at the hands of UCLA. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Arizona.
Oregon didn't have too much trouble with Arizona the last time the two teams met as they won 48-28. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oregon since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Ducks are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, Arizona is 3-3-1 against the spread. As for Oregon, they are 2-3-1 against the spread
Series History
Oregon won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Oregon Ducks 48 vs. Arizona Wildcats 28
