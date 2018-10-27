How to watch Arizona vs. Oregon: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Arizona vs. Oregon football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Wildcats (home) vs. Oregon Ducks (away)
Current records: Arizona 3-5; Oregon 5-2
What to Know
Oregon will challenge Arizona on the road at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Oregon don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.
Oregon came up short against Washington St. last Saturday, falling 20-34. A silver lining for Oregon was the play of Justin Herbert, who accumulated 270 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD.
Meanwhile, Arizona and UCLA were almost perfectly matched up, but Arizona suffered an agonizing 30-31 defeat. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Arizona.
Oregon didn't have too much trouble with Arizona the last time the two teams met as they won 48-28. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oregon since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.38
Prediction
The Ducks are a big 9.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, Arizona are 3-3-1 against the spread. As for Oregon, they are 2-3-1 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Oregon won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Oregon Ducks 48 vs. Arizona Wildcats 28
