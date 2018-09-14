How to watch Arizona vs. So. Utah: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

How to watch Arizona vs. Southern Utah football game

Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats (home) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (away)

Current records: Arizona 0-2; So. Utah 0-2

What to Know

On Saturday, Arizona takes on So. Utah at 11:00 p.m. Both teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Arizona found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 18-45 punch to the gut against Houston last week. This makes it the second loss in a row for Arizona.

Meanwhile, So. Utah suffered a grim 25-48 defeat to Oregon St..

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona
  • TV: Pac 12 Networks
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.

