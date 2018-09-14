How to watch Arizona vs. So. Utah: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats (home) vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds (away)

Current records: Arizona 0-2; So. Utah 0-2

What to Know

On Saturday, Arizona takes on So. Utah at 11:00 p.m. Both teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Arizona found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 18-45 punch to the gut against Houston last week. This makes it the second loss in a row for Arizona.

Meanwhile, So. Utah suffered a grim 25-48 defeat to Oregon St..

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11:00 PM ET

Saturday at 11:00 PM ET Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona

Arizona Stadium, Arizona TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.