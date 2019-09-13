How to watch Arizona vs. Texas Tech: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Arizona vs. Texas Tech football game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. Texas Tech (away)
Current Records: Arizona 1-1-0; Texas Tech 2-0-0
What to Know
Texas Tech have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Arizona at 10:30 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. After the teams both made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
The Red Raiders and UTEP couldn't quite live up to the 64-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Texas Tech took their contest last Saturday with ease, bagging a 38-3 win over UTEP. Texas Tech's success was spearheaded by the efforts of T.J. Vasher, who caught 6 passes for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Alan Bowman, who passed for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 279 more yards than your opponent like Arizona did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They blew past N. Arizona 65-41. That result was just more of the same for Arizona, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 2 of 2017).
Their wins bumped Texas Tech to 2-0 and Arizona to 1-1. The Red Raiders have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. Less enviably, the Wildcats are fifth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 404.50 on average. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Raiders are a slight 2 point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 78
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
