How to watch Arizona vs. UCLA: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. UCLA (away)

Current Records: Arizona 2-1-0; UCLA 1-3-0

What to Know

UCLA is 3-1 against Arizona since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. A Pac-12 battle is on tap between UCLA and Arizona at 10:30 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. The Bruins aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The UCLA offense decided to play defense against itself on Saturday, but the team still came out ahead despite 92 yards in penalties. UCLA managed a 67-63 victory over Washington State. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson did work as he passed for 507 yards and five touchdowns. Thompson-Robinson didn't help his team much against Oklahoma last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Arizona and Texas Tech couldn't quite live up to the 74-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Arizona was able to grind out a solid win over Texas Tech, winning 28-14. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Wildcats.

Their wins bumped the Bruins to 1-3 and the Wildcats to 2-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bruins are stumbling into the contest with the most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 15 on the season. The Wildcats have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are second worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 372 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bruins.

Over/Under: 72

Series History

UCLA have won three out of their last four games against Arizona.