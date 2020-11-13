Who's Playing
No. 22 USC @ Arizona
What to Know
The Arizona Wildcats will face off against the USC Trojans at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Arizona struggled last season, ending up 4-8. USC was 8-5 last year and is coming off of a 28-27 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday.
A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats were fifth worst when it came to passing yards allowed per game last year, with the squad giving up 289.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Arizona, USC was sixth best in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 335.8 on average. It might be a fun afternoon for USC's receiving core.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Arizona will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a big 14-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
USC have won all of the games they've played against Arizona in the last six years.
- Oct 19, 2019 - USC 41 vs. Arizona 14
- Sep 29, 2018 - USC 24 vs. Arizona 20
- Nov 04, 2017 - USC 49 vs. Arizona 35
- Oct 15, 2016 - USC 48 vs. Arizona 14
- Nov 07, 2015 - USC 38 vs. Arizona 30