Who's Playing

No. 22 USC @ Arizona

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats will face off against the USC Trojans at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Arizona struggled last season, ending up 4-8. USC was 8-5 last year and is coming off of a 28-27 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats were fifth worst when it came to passing yards allowed per game last year, with the squad giving up 289.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Arizona, USC was sixth best in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2019 season with 335.8 on average. It might be a fun afternoon for USC's receiving core.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Arizona will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trojans are a big 14-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

USC have won all of the games they've played against Arizona in the last six years.