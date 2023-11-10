Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Auburn 5-4, Arkansas 3-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

A SEC West battle is on tap between the Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4:00 p.m. ET on November 11th at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

Last Saturday, Auburn didn't have too much trouble with Vanderbilt on the road as they won 31-15.

Jarquez Hunter was on fire: he rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 9.6 yards per carry. Hunter was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 67 yards. Another player making a difference was Payton Thorne, who threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Arkansas can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They skirted past Florida 39-36. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Arkansas' three-point performance the game before.

Arkansas can attribute much of their success to KJ Jefferson, who threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown. Cam Little did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in four field goals and three extra points.

Arkansas was down by three with only zero seconds left when they drove 25 yards for the winning score. Jefferson hit Tyrone Broden from four yards out and that was all she wrote.

Their wins bumped Auburn to 5-4 and Arkansas to 3-6.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, the matchup is expected to be close, with Arkansas going off as just a 3-point favorite. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Auburn ended up a good deal behind Arkansas in their previous matchup back in October of 2022, losing 41-27. Can Auburn avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arkansas is a 3-point favorite against Auburn, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 49 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Arkansas.