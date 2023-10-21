Who's Playing

Mississippi State Bulldogs @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Mississippi State 3-3, Arkansas 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.99

What to Know

Mississippi State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi State will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas will be stumbling in from a loss.

Two weeks ago, Mississippi State was able to grind out a solid victory over Western Michigan, taking the game 41-28. The victory was just what Mississippi State needed coming off of a 40-17 loss in their prior match.

Will Rogers looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 189 yards and three touchdowns while completing 72.7% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Arkansas' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell just short of Alabama by a score of 24-21. The over/under was set at 45 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Arkansas' defeat came about despite a quality game from KJ Jefferson, who threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Even if they lost, Arkansas' defense still kept up the pressure with five sacks. Leading the way was Landon Jackson and his 3.5 sacks.

The win got Mississippi State back to even at 3-3. As for Arkansas, their loss was their fourth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 2-5.

While only Mississippi State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Arkansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: Mississippi State is only 2-5 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 4-1 ATS vs. Arkansas across their last five meetings.

Mississippi State took their win against Arkansas when the teams last played back in October of 2022 by a conclusive 40-17. The rematch might be a little tougher for Mississippi State since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Arkansas is a solid 7-point favorite against Mississippi State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Mississippi State has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Arkansas.

Oct 08, 2022 - Mississippi State 40 vs. Arkansas 17

Nov 06, 2021 - Arkansas 31 vs. Mississippi State 28

Oct 03, 2020 - Arkansas 21 vs. Mississippi State 14

Nov 02, 2019 - Mississippi State 54 vs. Arkansas 24

Nov 17, 2018 - Mississippi State 52 vs. Arkansas 6

Nov 18, 2017 - Mississippi State 28 vs. Arkansas 21

Nov 19, 2016 - Arkansas 58 vs. Mississippi State 42

Nov 21, 2015 - Mississippi State 51 vs. Arkansas 50

Injury Report for Arkansas

Raheim Sanders: out (Undisclosed)

Sam Mbake: Out for the Season (Knee)

Luke Hasz: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Mississippi State