Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 3-3, Arkansas State 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 11:00 p.m. ET on October 21st at Centennial Bank Stadium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Coastal Carolina will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Two weeks ago, Coastal Carolina narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past App. State 27-24.

Grayson McCall looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 373 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 13.3 yards per attempt. Another player making a difference was Braydon Bennett, who gained 127 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak two weeks ago. They were dealt a punishing 37-3 defeat at the hands of Troy. Arkansas State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 20-0.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Red Wolves weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 47 rushing yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Troy rushed for 351.

With Coastal Carolina's victory and Arkansas State's defeat, both teams now sport identical 3-3 records.

Arkansas State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Coastal Carolina is a big 10.5-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Coastal Carolina.