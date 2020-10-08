Who's Playing

Central Arkansas @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Central Arkansas 2-2; Arkansas State 1-2

What to Know

The Central Arkansas Bears will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Centennial Bank Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Bears came up short against the North Dakota State Bison last week, falling 39-28.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas State Red Wolves were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last week. Arkansas State has to be aching after a bruising 52-23 defeat to Coastal Carolina. WR Brandon Bowling put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught seven passes for two TDs and 115 yards. Bowling hadn't helped his team much against the Kansas State Wildcats four weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Bears are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put Central Arkansas at 2-2 and Arkansas State at 1-2. Neither Central Arkansas (1-0 after losses) nor the Red Wolves (also 1-0) has made a habit of hanging their heads after losses this season, so another slip-up will be unusual territory for either team.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Central Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.