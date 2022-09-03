Who's Playing

Grambling State @ Arkansas State

Last Season Records: Arkansas State 2-10; Grambling State 4-7

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will play against a Division II opponent, the Grambling State Tigers, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Centennial Bank Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 2-10 last-season record, the Red Wolves have set their aspirations higher this season.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN3.com
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $30.52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.