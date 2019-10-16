How to watch Arkansas State vs. Louisiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Arkansas State vs. Louisiana football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas State (home) vs. Louisiana (away)
Current Records: Arkansas State 3-3-0; Louisiana 4-2-0
What to Know
Arkansas State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.67 points per game before their next contest. Arkansas State and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves and Louisiana are even-steven over their past four head-to-heads (both 2-2).
It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Red Wolves had to settle for a 52-38 loss against Georgia State last week. A silver lining for Arkansas State was the play of WR Omar Bayless, who caught eight passes for 154 yards and three TDs.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Louisiana and App. State, but the 70-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Louisiana came up short against App. State on Wednesday, falling 17-7. Louisiana's defeat signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Red Wolves are stumbling into the game with the fourth most rushing touchdowns in the nation, having given up 17 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Red Wolves, the Ragin' Cajuns come into the contest boasting the second most rushing touchdowns in the league at 22. So the cards are definitely stacked in Louisiana's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ragin' Cajuns are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
Arkansas State and Louisiana both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Louisiana 47 vs. Arkansas State 43
- Oct 19, 2017 - Arkansas State 47 vs. Louisiana 3
- Nov 26, 2016 - Louisiana 24 vs. Arkansas State 19
- Oct 20, 2015 - Arkansas State 37 vs. Louisiana 27
