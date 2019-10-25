How to watch Arkansas State vs. Texas State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Arkansas State (home) vs. Texas State (away)

Current Records: Arkansas State 3-4; Texas State 2-4

What to Know

Arkansas State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.43 points per game. Arkansas State and Texas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves won both of their matches against Texas State last season (30-12 and 33-7) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

There was early excitement for the Red Wolves after they claimed the game's first points last Thursday, but it was Louisiana who ended up claiming the real prize. Arkansas State took a hard 37-20 fall against Louisiana. RB Marcel Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 164 yards on the ground on 35 carries. This was the first time Murray has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their matchup four weeks ago, Texas State was humbled two weeks ago. They came up short against UL-Monroe, falling 24-14. The Bobcats haven't found any success against UL-Monroe since Nov. 19 of 2015, this defeat making it four in a row.

The Red Wolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-3 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Arkansas State have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last five years.