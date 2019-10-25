How to watch Arkansas State vs. Texas State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Arkansas State vs. Texas State football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas State (home) vs. Texas State (away)
Current Records: Arkansas State 3-4; Texas State 2-4
What to Know
Arkansas State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.43 points per game. Arkansas State and Texas State will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves won both of their matches against Texas State last season (30-12 and 33-7) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
There was early excitement for the Red Wolves after they claimed the game's first points last Thursday, but it was Louisiana who ended up claiming the real prize. Arkansas State took a hard 37-20 fall against Louisiana. RB Marcel Murray put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 164 yards on the ground on 35 carries. This was the first time Murray has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.
Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their matchup four weeks ago, Texas State was humbled two weeks ago. They came up short against UL-Monroe, falling 24-14. The Bobcats haven't found any success against UL-Monroe since Nov. 19 of 2015, this defeat making it four in a row.
The Red Wolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-3 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Wolves are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Arkansas State have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last five years.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Arkansas State 33 vs. Texas State 7
- Nov 18, 2017 - Arkansas State 30 vs. Texas State 12
- Dec 03, 2016 - Arkansas State 36 vs. Texas State 14
- Dec 05, 2015 - Arkansas State 55 vs. Texas State 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
SMU survives to remain undefeated
SMU improved to 8-0 with its eyes set on the AAC title and a New Year's Six bowl bid
-
SMU vs. Houston pick, live stream
The Mustangs look to continue their unbeaten start with an in-state rivalry win
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game