Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Tulsa 0-1; Arkansas State 1-1

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They look to take advantage of their home turf advantage on Saturday as they take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Centennial Bank Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. Arkansas State will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Hurricane will be stumbling in from a loss.

Arkansas State didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Kansas State Wildcats two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 35-31 victory. Arkansas State's WR Jonathan Adams Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, catching eight passes for three TDs and 98 yards. Arkansas State's win came on a 17-yard TD pass from QB Layne Hatcher to Adams Jr. with only 0:42 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Tulsa had to start their season on the road last week, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 16-7. Tulsa was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 113 yards in penalties. One thing holding the Golden Hurricane back was the mediocre play of QB Zach Smith, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 166 yards passing. Smith's longest connection was to WR Keylon Stokes for 41 yards in the second quarter.

The Tulsa defensive unit accumulated six sacks for a loss of nine yards. Leading the way was LB Zaven Collins and his three sacks. Those were the first sacks for Collins through Week 3.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Red Wolves going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Arkansas State was able to grind out a solid win over the Golden Hurricane when the teams previously met two seasons ago, winning 29-20. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does Tulsa have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Centennial Bank Stadium -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Arkansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.