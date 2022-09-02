Who's Playing

No. 4 Cincinnati @ No. 21 Arkansas

Last Season Records: Arkansas 9-4; Cincinnati 13-1

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Arkansas ended up 9-4 last year and capped things off with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, Cincinnati finished a flawless 13-0 in the regular season last season, but they are hoping to make up for a 27-6 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Razorbacks were 22nd best in the nation (top 9%) in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2021 season with 228.4 on average. The Bearcats displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked eighth in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, closing the year with 67 overall.

Arkansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Razorbacks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.