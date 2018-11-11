How to watch Arkansas vs. LSU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks (home) vs. LSU Tigers (away)

Current records: Arkansas 2-7-1; LSU 7-2-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Arkansas will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with LSU at 8:30 p.m. Allowing an average of 33.67 points per game, Arkansas have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

After flying high against Tulsa three weeks ago, Arkansas came back down to earth. Arkansas took a 31-45 hit to the loss column at the hands of Vanderbilt. Arkansas's loss came about despite a quality game from Ty Storey, who passed for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, LSU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 0-29 punch to the gut against Alabama last Saturday. LSU were down by 0-22 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Arkansas suffered a grim 10-33 defeat to LSU the last time the two teams met. Maybe Arkansas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday at 8:30 PM ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.86

Prediction

The Tigers are a big 12.5 point favorite against the Razorbacks.

This season, Arkansas are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for LSU, they are 5-3-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 14 point favorite.

Series History

LSU have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arkansas.