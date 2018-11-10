How to watch Arkansas vs. LSU: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Arkansas vs. LSU football game
Who's Playing
Arkansas Razorbacks (home) vs. LSU Tigers (away)
Current records: Arkansas 2-7; LSU 7-2
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Arkansas will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with LSU at 8:30 p.m. Allowing an average of 33.67 points per game, Arkansas have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.
After flying high against Tulsa three weeks ago, Arkansas came back down to earth. Arkansas took a 31-45 hit to the loss column at the hands of Vanderbilt. Arkansas's loss came about despite a quality game from Ty Storey, who passed for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. Ty Storey has been a guy to keep an eye on this season; he's played big for Arkansas in each of their last three games.
Meanwhile, LSU came into their matchup this week averaging 30.38 points per game, but LSU fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They suffered a grim 0-29 defeat to Alabama last Saturday. LSU were down by 0-22 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Arkansas found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-33 punch to the gut against LSU the last time the two teams met. Maybe Arkansas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Arkansas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.86
Prediction
The Tigers are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Razorbacks.
This season, Arkansas are 4-4-0 against the spread. As for LSU, they are 5-3-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 14 point favorite.
Series History
LSU have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arkansas.
- 2017 - LSU Tigers 33 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 10
- 2016 - Arkansas Razorbacks 10 vs. LSU Tigers 38
- 2015 - LSU Tigers 14 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football picks: Week 11 games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 11 of the 2018 college football...
-
Syracuse vs. Louisville odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisville vs. Syracuse game 10,000...
-
Louisville at Syracuse pick, live stream
Syracuse is one of the ACC's top teams, so can it take care of Louisville on a Friday nigh...
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 11 college football game 10,000...
-
College football DFS lineups, Week 11
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
What to watch in CFB Week 11
Week 11 has some interesting point spreads with plenty of top-25 teams on alert